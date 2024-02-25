Venue change for Suva-Rewa match

[File Photo]

The Digicel Fiji Premier League clash between Rewa and Suva today has been moved to the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

The match was initially supposed to be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori but the Fiji Football Association says the continuous heavy rain has led to unplayable conditions on the ground.

The Fiji FA says the confirmation was made by the Nausori Town Council.

The Suva-Rewa match will still kick off at 3pm today.

In other Round Two fixtures today, Tailevu Naitasiri take on the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, while Nasinu meets Nadi at Prince Charles Park.

Nadroga hosts Labasa at Lawaqa Park while Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park.

The Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1pm while the other games will kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.