Underdog tag for Baby Bula Boys

The Fiji team will enter the OFC Men’s U16 Championship final as the underdogs.

The Baby Bula Boys have spent the past few days closely analyzing their previous encounter with New Zealand in the pool stages.

Head coach Sunil Kumar stated that they’ve addressed their weak areas and are determined to play better football in the final.

“We have to go into this final as underdogs. We know there isn’t anything bigger than this final, so the boys are ready to give their all tomorrow”.



He emphasized the importance of minimizing mistakes to achieve the desired result.

While acknowledging the challenge ahead, Kumar remains confident that the players will rise to the occasion.

Fiji faces New Zealand in the final tomorrow at 4 p.m.