Two Women’s IDC tournaments this year

Football fans can look forward to not one, but two Women’s Inter District Championships (IDC) this year.

Fiji FA will be hosting both the postponed 2024 tournament and the scheduled 2025 IDC this year to ensure that the competition schedule is back on track.

The delayed 2024 IDC will kick off this month at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa, with Ba, Labasa, Rewa, and Nadi confirmed to participate.

Following this, the 2025 Women’s IDC is scheduled to take place in November.

This decision follows the cancellation of the 2023 IDC due to unforeseen circumstances, which forced the 2023 tournament to take place in 2024.