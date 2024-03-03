Two late goals lift West Ham to 3-1 win at wasteful Everton

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen in action with Everton's Jordan Pickford [Source: Reuters]

Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez scored stoppage time goals as West Ham United defeated a wasteful Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League to keep the home side in relegation trouble as they were booed off by fans.

Striker Beto had a first-half penalty saved by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who was excellent throughout, but put his side ahead in the 56th minute before Kurt Zouma equalised for the visitors.

Everton had several opportunities to regain the lead, before Soucek struck a superb shot past Jordan Pickford, and Alvarez ensured the three points with his first Premier League goal following a lightning counter-attack.

Everton, who this week regained four points from their appeal against a financial rule breach, are in 16th place with 25 points, five above the relegation zone but having played two games more than 18th-placed Luton Town.

The hosts won their first penalty of the season late in the first half when Beto’s attempted cross struck the arm of Zouma, but the Portuguese forward had his effort saved by Areola with a dive low to his left.

However, Beto would not be denied as James Garner delivered a superb deep cross from the right wing and he rose unmarked to head the ball into the net little more than 10 minutes after halftime.

West Ham equalised as former Everton defender Zouma headed in James Ward-Prowse’s corner just past the hour-mark.

Soucek cleared off the line for the visitors from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Everton had several other excellent opportunities to score, before they were hit by a sucker-punch from the visitors.

The hosts gave Soucek too much space at the back post to fire past Pickford, before Alvarez finished off a sweeping counter-attack.