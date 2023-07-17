Two DFPL games at Ratu Cakobau Park

All Digicel Fiji Premier League games this week will be held on Sunday.

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed the fixtures for round 13 with two games at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori.

The first match will be between Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri at 1 pm followed by Rewa and Navua at 3 pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

In other games, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park while Lautoka takes on Ba at Churchill Park.

The other game on Sunday sees Tavua hosting Nadroga at Garvey Park.