Tough group for Fiji’s rep at OFC League

[Source: OFC]

Fiji’s champion football club will be in a competitive group at the OFC Men’s Champions League 2024.

This is after the draws were finalized today at the OFC Home of Football in Auckland.

Either Rewa or Lautoka will represent Fiji at the tournament and will play the top side from New Zealand, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea in pool A.

Rewa and Lautoka will play a home and away national playoff next month to determine who’ll fly Fiji’s flag at the tournament in Tahiti.

Group B will have teams from Tahiti, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, and the Qualifying tournament winner respectively.

Meanwhile, the qualifying tournament will take place next month in Tonga, with the winner advancing to the OFC Men’s Champions League 2024 in Tahiti.

Those other seven representatives will be determined by home and away national playoffs in February and March.