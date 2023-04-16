Tottenham blow top-four chance in defeat by Bournemouth

[Source: Reuters]

Tottenham Hotspur blew a gilt-edged chance to rekindle their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four when relegation battlers Bournemouth snatched a last-gasp 3-2 away victory over them this morning.

Substitute Dango Ouattara’s superb finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time secured a vital three points for Bournemouth whose fans celebrated wildly as their side took another step towards top-flight survival.

For the hosts, their chances of playing in the Champions League next season look bleak after a 10th defeat of the season.

Third-placed Newcastle United’s lunchtime defeat at Aston Villa had opened the door for Tottenham and they duly went ahead in the 14th minute when Son Heung-min fired them into the lead.

But Tottenham lost their way and a mistake at the back by Pedro Porro was punished as Matias Vina equalised for Bournemouth in the 38th minute.

Bournemouth went ahead six minutes after the break when Dominic Solanke dinked a close-range finish past Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham, who could have gone above fourth-placed Manchester United for 24 hours at least with a win, raised their intensity level and Arnaut Danjuma’s left-footed goal in the 88th minute set up a frantic finale.

With the hosts searching for a winner Richarlison was inches away from giving Tottenham the lead but Bournemouth then broke forward and the ball reached Ouattara who cut in from the left before arrowing a right-foot finish beyond Lloris.

Tottenham remain in fifth place with 53 points from 31 games, three behind Manchester United and Newcastle United who have played 29 and 30 games respectively.

Spurs play at Newcastle next weekend and also still have to face Manchester United later this month.