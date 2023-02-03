Three U17 youngsters in for Nadi

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

Nadi football has included three members of the Fiji Under-17 team to its Digicel Fiji Premier League squad for the 2023 season.

Captain Aaron Naicker, defender Vinayak Rao and Nadi Muslim College student Jacob Seninawanawa have been named to the squad.

Looking at other teams, Dai-ichi Ba has acquired the services of Argentinian midfielder Carlos Raffa as well as Fiji U20 duo Gulam Razool and Mohammed Raheem.

Ni-Vanuatu national Claude Aru also makes his return to the Men-in-Black.

Rewa U19 defender Altamish Khan and Labasa striker Mosese Nabose are the new inclusions to Tailevu Naitasiri while they are also awaiting the clearance of Nasinu’s Garry Kubu, Jasnit Vikash and Ravikash Krishna.

Fans can expect to see some of these players in action in round one of the DPL on Sunday.

There will be a doubleheader at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori starting at 1pm between Tailevu Naitasiri and Ba while Rewa battles Labasa at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Suva meets Tavua at Garvey Park, Nadi faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre and Lautoka plays Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.