Teamwork makes the dream work: Singh

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

USA based Fiji Kulas player Preeya Singh emphasizes that teamwork was key to securing a victory against the Pacific Games gold medallists, Papua New Guinea.

Despite a formidable performance from PNG, the Kulas clinched a 4-3 win in the Olympics qualifier in Samoa.

Singh says that their opponents posed a tough challenge, but the Kulas ensured they were kept in check.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’re definitely a physical team but I think we kept our composure as much as we could and I think that’s why we got the result that we did because we stuck together and did not get mad at each other.”

She adds that they have another significant day ahead on Tuesday when they’ll compete against the Solomon Islands.

Singh emphasizes that despite the victory, the team must remember they have an even bigger goal to achieve.

The Kulas will face Solomon Islands at 10am on Tuesday.