Tavua hopeful to move up ladder

Tailevu-Naitasiri is currently facing Tavua FC in round 11 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League competition at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tavua will be looking to move up the ladder, as they are currently last with no wins so far, four draws, and six losses.

In another match, defending champions Rewa will take on Suva at Ratu Cakbau Park in Nausori, and you can catch the LIVE commentary of both matches on Mirchi FM.

Also playing at 1 p.m. today are Lautoka and Labasa at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi, while Nadi and Nadroga will face off at 3 p.m. at the same venue.

Navua will also be hosting Ba at 3 p.m. today at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua.