Tamanitoakula trusts young players to get the job done

The Digicel Fiji Kulas are in concentration mode as they hope to secure their ticket to the Paris Olympics.

The OFC Olympics Qualifiers, which are set to commence tomorrow in Samoa, have all participating teams vying for victory, and Fiji is no exception.

Midfielder and senior player Luisa Tamanitoakula believes they have completed all the necessary preparations, and winning is now entirely in their hands.

Article continues after advertisement

She acknowledges the threat posed by their opponents but expresses confidence in their team, mostly comprised of young players, which she considers one to watch in the tournament.

“As time has passed, every other team in the OFC region has tried to recruit overseas players, and I think American Samoa is one of them. We will not let our guard down either. We anticipate a challenging game and believe these younger players need to maintain the mindset that we have to take each game at a time and play as if it’s our final game.”

The 25-year-old adds that age is not an issue for them, as the younger players in the team are capable of getting the job done.

The Kulas will face American Samoa tomorrow at 11 a.m.

They’ll then take on Papua New Guinea 2pm on Saturday before their last pool game against the Solomon Islands next Tuesday at 10am.