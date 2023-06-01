Tailevu Naitasiri struggling with preparations

With less than eight days remaining until the Digicel Fiji FACT, Tailevu Naitasiri is struggling with its preparations.

Rainy weather conditions and ground availability are two of the team’s major challenges right now.

Usually, the team trains at Ratu Cakobau Park, ground 2 in Nausori but the wet weather has forced them to look elsewhere as it is not in a good condition.

Assistant coach Priyant Manu says they had to look for alternatives.

“It hasn’t been good for us because of the weather. It’s very hard to get grounds here but we managed to have some alternative training sessions. We’ve been having indoor sessions and training at available primary school ground so that’s how we are managing at the moment.”

Manu says they’re hoping the weather clears so they could resume to full training.

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nadi in the opening match of the tournament next Friday at 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, you can watch Labasa take on Samoa’s Kiwi FC in the OFC Women’s Champions League today at 1.45pm live on FBC Sports.