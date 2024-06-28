Tahiti next for Bula Boys

Fiji men’s football coach Rob Sherman is hopeful the Bula Boys will improve on their previous performance against Tahiti in their final pool match in Suva where the national side won 1-nil.

On Sunday the two teams will meet again but this time in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup third-place play-off.

This is after Fiji lost 2-1 to hosts Vanuatu in the semi-final yesterday.

Sherman says he is happy with the players’ performance, but the team is aiming to return home with a third-place finish.

“Well it was a close fought game, it was quite scrappy I thought we did well in the second half, a little bit disappointed but on the set play especially since it was something we worked on. But the boys gave their absolute 100% and that’s all you can ask really.”

He adds the mood in camp is not good, and he will need to lift the players’ spirits and motivate them to come away with a bronze.

The Digicel Bula Boys will face Tahiti in the third place play-off on Sunday at 12pm.

Vanuatu takes on New Zealand in the final on Sunday at 4pm.