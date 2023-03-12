Suva registers first win in DFPL

Ramzan Khan for Suva

Suva football team registered its first win in style in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after they thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 4-nil at the Uprising Sports Complex in Navua.

The Capital City side showed urgency from the first whistle which led them to score four goals with their constructive play outclassing Tailevu Naitasiri in all aspects of play.

Captain Samuela Drudru opened the account just a minute before half-time to give the Whites a 1-nil lead at the breather.

Article continues after advertisement

The Suva side increased their lead in the 64th minute through man of the match Filipe Baravilala with Peniasi Rotidara scoring the third minutes later.

The Whites led 3-nil and it seemed like Tailevu Naitasiri had no room of coming back into the game as the Capital side scored another minutes before full time for a 4-nil win.

Suva now has four points from three matches while Tailevu Naitasiri remain with three points after two losses and a win.