Suva halt Navua’s unbeaten run in DFPL

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Navua Football Club ended its unbeaten run in the Digicel Fiji Premier League today.

Navua went down 4-1 to a strong Suva side.

Meanwhile, Tavua FC is still hunting for their first win in the DFPL, as they weren’t able to overcome Lautoka in a 5-2 defeat.

The big win by Lautoka sees them continue to lead the points table.

Results of other matches today include a 2-0 win by Ba over Nadi, a 3-1 victory by Rewa over Nadroga, and Labasa recording their first win in a match against Tailevu Naitasiri.