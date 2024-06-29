Suva FC bolsters squad in bid to avoid relegation

With the aim of avoiding relegation this season, Suva FC has recruited additional players to strengthen their squad during this transfer window.

The capital city team has applied for international transfer certificates for their former striker, Gagame Feni, and Jaygray Sipikana.

They have also brought back defender Simione Nabenu from New Zealand, who is set to rejoin the team for the remainder of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

Additionally, Suva FA is scouting more players and plans to announce their names upon confirmation.

Meanwhile, the transfer window closes tomorrow.