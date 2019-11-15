Suva beats Navua, maintains second spot in VPL

The Suva football team showed class and enthusiasm as they defeated Navua 4-1 in round 11 of the Vodafone Premier League at the ANZ Stadium.

Remueru Tekiate opened the scoring minutes before the breather through a power full free-kick to give the Whites a 1-nil lead at half time.

The capital city side made few changes after the break bringing in goal scoring sensation Sairusi Nalaubu and Christopher Wasasala to add fire power in their attack.

This proved to be a beneficial change when both got into the scoresheet in a fast faced encounter.

Wasasala increased their lead after tapping the ball neatly into the back of the net from Nalaubu’s cross.

Nalaubu got his goal minutes later to make it 3-0 in mid second half.

Navua tried hard to settle in the second half and managed to pull one back through Sharad Kumar for a 3-1 scoreline.

Navua went down to ten men after Mosese Balenagaga was shown a red card after a dangerous foul on Christopher Wasasala in the second half.

After this win, the Whites are just a point behind leaders Rewa in the points table with 22 points while the Delta Tigers maintain top spot with 23 points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 11 7 2 2 16 10 +6 23 SUVA 11 6 4 1 19 12 +7 22 BA 11 6 2 3 19 16 +3 20 NADI 11 6 0 5 24 16 +8 18 LAUTOKA 11 3 4 4 19 10 +9 13 LABASA 11 4 1 6 12 14 -2 13 NASINU 11 2 2 7 13 28 -15 8 NAVUA 11 2 1 8 13 29 -16 7

Navua started off well and attacked the Suva goal mouth in the first quarter of the match but could not hold on to the White’s onslaught.

