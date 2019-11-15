Home

Suva beats Navua, maintains second spot in VPL

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
September 20, 2020 5:06 pm

The Suva football team showed class and enthusiasm as they defeated Navua 4-1 in round 11 of the Vodafone Premier League at the ANZ Stadium.

Remueru Tekiate opened the scoring minutes before the breather through a power full free-kick to give the Whites a 1-nil lead at half time.

The capital city side made few changes after the break bringing in goal scoring sensation Sairusi Nalaubu and Christopher Wasasala to add fire power in their attack.

This proved to be a beneficial change when both got into the scoresheet in a fast faced encounter.

Wasasala increased their lead after tapping the ball neatly into the back of the net from Nalaubu’s cross.

Nalaubu got his goal minutes later to make it 3-0 in mid second half.

Navua tried hard to settle in the second half and managed to pull one back through Sharad Kumar for a 3-1 scoreline.

Navua went down to ten men after Mosese Balenagaga was shown a red card after a dangerous foul on Christopher Wasasala in the second half.

After this win, the Whites are just a point behind leaders Rewa in the points table with 22 points while the Delta Tigers maintain top spot with 23 points.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA117221610+623
SUVA116411912+722
BA116231916+320
NADI116052416+818
LAUTOKA113441910+913
LABASA114161214-213
NASINU112271328-158
NAVUA112181329-167

Navua started off well and attacked the Suva goal mouth in the first quarter of the match but could not hold on to the White’s onslaught.

