Stuttering Chelsea held 2-2 at home by 10-man Burnley

[Source: Reuters]

Chelsea suffered yet another setback in their erratic season when they were held to a 2-2 home draw on Saturday by 10-man, relegation-threatened Burnley who almost claimed all three points in the dying moments.

Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively assembled but young side looked in the driving seat when Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon was shown a second yellow card for tangling with Mykhailo Mudryk and top scorer Cole Palmer netted the penalty in the 44th minute.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was also shown a red card for protesting against the spot-kick decision.

But Clarets’ captain Josh Cullen stunned Stamford Bridge by scoring two minutes into the second half with a shot off the outside of his boot from 20 metres.

Chelsea struggled to make their numerical advantage count before they restored their lead in the 78th when Palmer netted again, this time with a low shot after collecting a neat back-heeled pass from substitute Raheem Sterling.

Burnley refused to give up though and were level again three minutes later when Dara O’Shea’s powerful header from a corner squeezed through Djordje Petrovic’s gloves.

Chelsea searched for a winner but their defence remained fragile and Burnley substitute Jay Rodriguez hit the bar from another corner in the 88th minute.