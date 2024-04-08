Spurs move into fourth with 3-1 win over Forest

[Source: Reuters]

Tottenham Hotspur boosted their Champions League qualifying hopes with a 3-1 home win over relegation-battling Nottingham Forest to move into fourth in the Premier League.

Second-half goals from Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro, after Forest’s Chris Wood had cancelled out Murillo’s own goal in the opening period, helped Spurs capitalise on rivals Aston Villa and Manchester United dropping points this weekend.

Tottenham’s victory puts them level with Villa on 60 points but with a game in hand. Forest remain 17th with 25 points from 32 games, above third-bottom Luton Town on goal difference.

Article continues after advertisement

The hosts led after 15 minutes when Murillo turned Timo Werner’s cross into his own net before Forest equalised against the run of play through Wood’s fourth goal in four games.

Van de Ven hit a thunderbolt from the edge of the area to restore Spurs’ lead after 52 minutes before Pedro Porro calmed their nerves with a great finish six minutes later.