Spain rally to beat a gutsy New Zealand at FIFA Futsal World Cup

Catela of Spain celebrates during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 match between Spain and New Zealand at Andijan Universal Sports Complex (Photo by Anvar Ilyasov – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Futsal Whites briefly threatened the biggest upset in the tournament’s 25-year history early on before ultimately succumbing 7-1 to powerhouse Spain at the Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan.

The Group D encounter in Andijan started in the best possible way for Marvin Eakins side who took a shock 6th minute lead through art Twigg.

Dylan Manickum embarked on an exceptional dart down the wing and fed Twigg, who stroked it home.

It took Spain another six minutes to level the scores, through Miguel Mellado but New Zealand held the world’s third ranked side until the break.

Spain though stepped up a gear in the second half, and after Raul Gomez fired them in front two minutes after the restart, the La Roja ran riot.

Catela hit a superb second half hat-trick for Spain who finished with an astonishing 109 shots on goal with 39 on target. New Zealand by contrast managed 10 shots, three on target.

The Futsal Whites finish their Group campaign on Sunday morning and need to beat world number eight ranked Kazakhstan to have any chance of progressing to the knockout rounds.