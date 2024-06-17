Slovenia's 1-1 draw with Denmark at Euro 2024

[Source: Reuters]

The 1-1 draw between Slovenia and Denmark in Group C at Euro 2024, with Christian Eriksen scoring for the Danes after 17 minutes and Erik Janza grabbing a second-half equaliser.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen: “Well, it was nice (to score), it came at a good time. We had talked about scoring from a set piece, and we did – and unfortunately, the others did too, but we scored and got off to a good start. It was great with so many Danish fans.

“Of course we had imagined and hoped for three points but it is not like that in some games. We have to get back up on the horse again and continue. The next game against England is difficult. We’ll see how they do later.

“It’s a miserable feeling (to drop points). It’s always annoying to get ahead and think you have it and then lose the point in the end. We have a point and the tournament is on. So we have to build on from here.”

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand: “They created some things on their set pieces (in the second half), I don’t think we produced enough, and we can’t close the game by making it 2-0, and then there is some nervousness in the game.

“We don’t play the game to score the next goal, we became too passive in the game, in my opinion.”

Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek: “Maybe we showed a bit too much respect in the first half and we managed to break free in the second. It looked a lot better, it is definitely a match that showed me how much room from improvement we have for the next game – the incredible energy from the stands was a plus in this situation.”