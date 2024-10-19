Sivoki the hero as Rewa fall

Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua secured their place in the finals of the 2024 FMF IDC after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Extra Supermarket Rewa in the second semifinal at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Rewa’s Samu Kautoga opened the scoring with a powerful strike just in front of the goalmouth, giving his side a confident 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Rewa looked strong and controlled the first half of the game.

However, Navua came out with renewed determination in the second half, staying true to their reputation of making a comeback.

Their first goal came from a corner kick, where a scramble in front of the goal resulted in a crucial equalizer, credited to Simione Damuni.

Navua’s winning goal came from a perfectly placed free kick by Kolinio Sivoki, which soared just inches above Rewa goalkeeper Jolame Domonikibau’s reach.

With 15 minutes remaining after the goal, Navua put in a solid defensive effort, holding off Rewa’s advances and securing their spot in the final.

Navua will now take on Extra Supermarket Labasa tomorrow at 3pm in the 2024 FMF IDC final.