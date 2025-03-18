Sherman stresses avoiding player fatigue

[File Photo]

Fiji Bula Boys coach Rob Sherman is prioritizing a balanced approach to player fitness, with proper recovery and strategic conditioning for their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier semi-final against New Zealand.

Sherman understands that maintaining peak physical condition is essential for the upcoming match, particularly against a potentially fitter New Zealand side.

However, the coach says there is a delicate balance between pushing players to their limits and ensuring they are adequately rested.

“We have to be very careful that we don’t overload the players and they go into the game tired. There is a misconception that more is better. Well, actually, you have to be very cautious that the players recover from the games and get an opportunity to improve their fitness through proper conditioning models.”



Fiji Bula Boys coach Rob Sherman.

He aims to avoid player fatigue, ensuring they are both physically and mentally prepared for the demanding match.

Fiji faces New Zealand in the qualifier this Friday at Wellington’s Sky Stadium at 6PM FJT.

