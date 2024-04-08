Sheffield United's McBurnie grabs late equaliser to snatch Chelsea draw

[Source: Reuters]

Sheffield United’s striker Ollie McBurnie snatched a stoppage-team equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea in their battle for Premier League survival.

The Blades remain bottom of the table on 16 points and have seven games left to play, while Chelsea are ninth on 44 points after extending their unbeaten run to seven league games.

United’s defensive frailties were exposed in the 11th minute when Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was left unmarked at a corner to steer home the opening goal but Jayden Bogle brought the hosts level in 32nd minute.

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke looked to have settled it with a superb goal in the 66th but McBurnie reacted quickest to a ball into the box three minutes into stoppage time to grab a draw.