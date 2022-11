Gary Neville says Manchester United know they have to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract.

In an interview with TalkTV, Portugal forward said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Tag and felt “betrayed” by the club.

Ronaldo also criticized the club’s owners and his former United teammates Neville and Wayne Rooney.

Article continues after advertisement

Supporters have been critical of the striker, with some believing he is ruining his legacy at Old Trafford.