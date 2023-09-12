Rewa vs Tailevu Naitasiri DFPL match postponed

The Digicel Fiji Premier League game between Tailevu Naitasiri and Rewa has been postponed to next week.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association Competition Manager, Amitesh Pal.

The match was initially scheduled to take place tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

Pal says Tailevu Naitasiri has requested Fiji FA to postponed its match as they will be featuring in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream pool match that was postponed due to the power outage last month.

“So it was in agreement between both Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri just to defer because next day they’re travelling to Nadi. So instead they’ll play maybe sometimes next week.”

Pal says the match will now be played next week.

Meanwhile, the Ba and Tavua match will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday at 2pm at Garvey Park in Tavua.