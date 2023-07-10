Rewa to work on weaknesses

Rodeck Singh

Proper finishing and counter-attacking are things Rewa FC will focus on improving for the upcoming matches in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after suffering two back-to-back losses.

The Delta Tigers went down 0-1 to Suva in round 11 of the match yesterday, while Labasa defeated Rewa 1-0 in round 10 last week.

Head Coach Rodeck Singh says missing a lot of opportunities and failing to score goals slipped them from top to second on the standing table.

He adds that the reaction period is also of concern, as the team reacts very slowly when they lose the ball.

“We play, we continue to dominate games. We continue to create chances, but they’re not scoring chances. We go back to the drawing board and we look at how we can solve this issue of not scoring, and we make sure that we do not lose points from here ahead.”

Singh says his team has shown that they can dominate the game, but they will need to work on a few areas of focus.