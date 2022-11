Rewa holds defending champions

Action from the Labasa vs Rewa match [Source: Fiji Football]

The Rewa football team surprised the Digicel Women’s IDC defending champions after holding them 1-all at Ratu Cakobau Park in the last match of day one.

Labasa started off well with a goal from national team player Vanisha Kumar.

The northerners had a number of Fiji Kulas players including captain Sofi Diyalowai, overseas-based Vanisha Kumar and Adi Anasimeci Volitikoro.

Also in the team is Fijiana 7s player Viniana Riwai.

In the Rewa team is the national goalkeeper and Fijiana 15s locks Merewalesi Ofakimalino.

The hosts did not lose hope and kept the momentum resulting in the equalizing goal through Liku Tabua .

Labasa plays Nadroga in its second pool match tomorrow at 9.30am while Rewa will face Navua at 1.30pm.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 - Friday Ratu Cakobau Park 18 November 9:30AM Nadi 0 - 2 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 18 November 11:30AM Nadroga 2 - 0 Navua Group A 18 November 1:30PM Ba 7 - 2 Suva Group B 18 November 3:30PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Group A DAY 2 - Saturday Ratu Cakobau Park 19 November 9:30AM Labasa - Nadroga Group A 19 November 11:30AM Ba - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 19 November 1:30PM Rewa - Navua Group A 19 November 03:30PM Suva - Nadi Group B DAY 3 - Sunday Ratu Cakobau Park 20 November 09:30AM Suva - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 20 November 11:30AM Rewa - Nadroga Group A 20 November 01:30PM Labasa - Navua Group A 20 November 03:30PM Ba - Nadi Group B Saturday SEMI-FINALS 26 November 10:30AM Winner Group A - Runner-up Group B Semifinal 1 26 November 1:45PM Winner Group B - Runner-up Group A Semifinal 2 Sunday Prince Charles Park 27 November 1pm Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL