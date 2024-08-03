Remaining teams equally tough

The remaining four teams in this year’s Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giant tournament have all impressed during the pool stages.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says it’s tough to single out the likely winner at this stage as they are all good sides.

He adds that there are only three undefeated teams in the quarterfinals, with only Lautoka losing to Nadi in their first pool match.

“Rewa has been playing very good, consistent after their first game draw they came back very strongly and have scored some exciting goals. Lautoka as usual a very experienced team, as the tournament progressed they can become very very strong. Nadi is probably the talks of the fans with their performance beating Lautoka and of course thrashing Labasa, Nadi should come up very very strong for a formidable Suva team as well. Suva is also the home team, they were nowhere in the league but they came back and are still undefeated.”

A new champion will be named tomorrow after defending champion Labasa was bundled out in the pool rounds.

The semi-finals of the BOG will kick off at 2pm.between Lautoka and Rewa, followed by Nadi and Suva at 4.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries of the matches on Mirchi FM.