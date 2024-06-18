Relentless Kante more than justifies France recall

[Source: Reuters]

France coach Didier Deschamps recalled N’Golo Kante to the national team after a two-year absence, and Kante excelled in France’s 1-0 win over Austria at Euro 2024.

Despite missing the World Cup due to a hamstring injury and moving to the Saudi Pro League, the 33-year-old midfielder demonstrated his enduring quality.

Kante displayed his signature energy and passing ability, contributing both defensively and offensively.

France’s next match is against the Netherlands at 7 am on Saturday.

Additionally, the Copa America will start this Friday and can be watched exclusively on FBC Sports and FBC TV.