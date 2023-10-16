Raheem set for Pacific Games

The Fiji Football Association has announced that Mohammed Raheem, the standout player from Ba, is set to join the Fiji national team for the Pacific Games, pending approval from FASANOC.

Raheem’s exceptional performance, including his four-goal tally that secured him the Golden Boot award in the Super Premier grade, played a crucial role in Ba’s triumph at the Courts IDC tournament.

Fiji FA’s Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf, has confirmed that Raheem was initially included in the extended squad selected by the coaches and is expected to seamlessly integrate into the national team.

Nevertheless, the Fiji FA is currently awaiting the official green light from FASANOC regarding this roster change.