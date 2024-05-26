PSG beat Lyon to win French Cup

Paris St-Germain's all-time top scorer Kylian Mbappe has played his final game for the club [Source: BBC]

Kylian Mbappe ended his Paris St-Germain career with a French Cup final win over Lyon as Luis Enrique’s side completed the domestic double.

Ousmane Dembele headed in PSG’s opener from Nuno Mendes’ cross at Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Fabian Ruiz bundled in their second after his first effort was blocked on the line by Lyon’s Irish defender Jake O’Brien.

O’Brien, 23, headed in from Rayan Cherki’s corner to give Lyon hope, his fifth goal since his move from Crystal Palace last summer.

France forward Mbappe, 25, leaves as PSG’s record goalscorer with 256 goals in 308 games following his 2017 move from Monaco.

He is widely expected to join Real Madrid, ending their eight-year pursuit of the player.

Mbappe won six Ligue 1 titles in his seven years at PSG, plus four French Cups and two League Cups.

He only started two of PSG’s final seven league games as Luis Enrique planned for life without him – but did start the cup final.