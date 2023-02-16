Pressure on Delta Tigers

Head coach Marika Rodu says they've been having extensive training in the past couple of days, addressing some of the weaknesses seen in the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion clash against Suva last Sunday.

It will be crunch time for Rewa from match one of the Digicel Fiji Premier League as it looks to defend its title.

Rodu says his players understand the need to have complex training as teams like Labasa will require them to be sharp on their feet.

“I felt that we didn’t have enough combination on the side so we are working on that today. We also worked on finishing, having control of the ball and trying to find those finishing passes. Getting people into finishing positions and then we touched on a bit of counterattack.”

Rodu believes they will be tested in every match, starting with Labasa this Sunday.

The two will meet at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori but before this Tailevu Naitasiri will face Dai-ichi West BA Ba at 1pm.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Tavua hosts Suva at Garvey Park, Navua plays Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre and Nadroga takes on Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.