President wishes Junior Bula Boys well

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere reminded the Digicel Fiji under 20 football team to listen to the coaches and follow their instructions.

Ratu Wiliame received the Junior Boys at the State House who came to present their iTatau before leaving our shores for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina.

The President said he acknowledged the hard work and preparation by the players and coaching staff for the tournament and appreciated all they’ve done.

He told the players to go and play their hearts out and whatever the outcome, they’ll always be team Fiji.

Fiji is in pool B alongside Slovakia, USA, and Ecuador.

They’ll play their first match next Sunday against Slovakia.