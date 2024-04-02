Premier League refereeing not good enough: Kompany

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany [Source: Reuters]

Refereeing standards in the Premier League have dropped this season, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said on Monday, joining in widespread criticism of the officiating after a number of controversial decisions.

Kompany’s side was reduced to 10 men against Chelsea on Saturday and the Belgian being shown a red card for protesting against a spot-kick decision.

The relegation-threatened club, 19th in the table with eight games left, drew 2-2 at Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The former Manchester City captain said he had apologised to the officials after the Chelsea game.

Burnley host 10th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.