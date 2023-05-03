Postponed games to be played this month

All games that have been deferred or postponed in the Digicel Fiji Premier League will be played this month.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association competitions manager, Amitesh Pal.

There’re two long weekend’s this month with the Girmit and Ratu Sukuna Day public holidays.

Article continues after advertisement

Pal says Fiji FA will have the postponed games on these weekend’s.

“The long weekend in May, we will cover all the matches were postponed in the first round of the Digicel Fiji Premier League due to bad weather conditions.”

This week in the DFPL, Labasa will host Nadroga at 1.30pm on Saturday.

There’ll be three games on Sunday with Navua battling Lautoka at 3 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

At Prince Charles Park, Nadi faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm and at the same time, Tavua hosts Rewa at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.