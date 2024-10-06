Police selects football side for Sukuna Bowl

The Fiji Police Force has selected their football squad for the upcoming Sukuna Bowl next month.

The 25-member squad was selected yesterday afternoon following the 2024 Police Inter-District-Championship at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The squad was announced yesterday by the manager of the Fiji Police Soccer Committee Navind Swami.

The selected side features a handful of national reps like rep veteran Tevita Waranivalu and renowned Suva FC keeper Jovilisi Borisi to name a few.

Western Division Two players take up most of the side, having won the IDC title after beating the Police Mobile Forces 1-0 yesterday afternoon.

The side will now prepare for their Sukuna Bowl camping set to start in November.

Players selected for the Police squad to the Sukuna Bowl: Aquila Mataisuva (HQ), Jovilisi Borisi (CD), Joela Bainivanua (W2)), Taniela Baivatu (PSRU) , Madhawan Goundar (PSRU), Iliesa Lino (PSRU), Tevita Waranivalu (PMF), Isikeli Tamanisiga (W2), Abishek Kumar (W2), Sairusi Nalaubu (W2), SIkeli Ratucava (W2), Viliame Vakatalesau (W2), Siddhant Kumar (W1), Sumit Goundar (W1) , Vikrant Chandra (ND), Simione Tamanisau (PMF), Sitiveni Rakai (ND) Ilisoni Lagivalu (ND), Kalivati Nateru (HQ), Amitesh Goundar (HQ), Ramerio Takiata (SD), Iliesa Naiasi (W1), Ratu Anare (W1), Semi Matawalu (ED), Joeli Ranitu (CD).