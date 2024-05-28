Over $200k spent for Subrail Park upgrade

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

The Labasa Town Council have spent over $200,000 to renovate Subrail Park for this weekend’s Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT.

Labasa Special Administrator Chair Paul Jaduram says when they made the deal with Fiji Football Association they promised them they’ll finish the renovations and upgrade before the tournament starts.

He says they’re not behind schedule with the work as their staff have been working overtime in the last few days to get Subrail Park in shape for the Fiji FACT.

Article continues after advertisement



[ Source: Fiji Football / Facebook ]

Jaduram also says he’s a bit worried about the painting works but is confident they’ll get the job done.

Today Labasa players helped in painting the Subrail Park pavilions.

Some new lights have been installed and LTC hopes it will be upgraded in the future.



[ Source: Fiji Football / Facebook ]

Tickets are now on sale at the LTC office.

Nadi and Nadroga will play the Fiji FACT opener at 12.30pm on Friday followed by Rewa versus Navua at 2.30pm.

Lautoka meets Ba at 4.30pm and Labasa battles Nasinu at 7pm.

You can catch the LIVE commentary of all matches on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, the Presidents Cup starts on Thursday.