OFC League set to kick-off [Source: Suva FA/Facebook]

Suva and the Solomon Warriors are both expected to compete for a place in the semi-finals while Auckland City will be chasing a record 11th OFC Champions League title.

The New Zealand club champions have been an almost unstoppable force over the years but will be wary of underestimating their group A opponents Suva, Solomon Warriors, and Lupe Ole Soaga from Samoa.

OFC President Lambert Maltock is proud to be hosting the tournament in his home country, Vanuatu.

Article continues after advertisement

Maltock says he’s excited and delighted that they’ve been given everything to make sure the stadiums are ready for the tournament

Suva plays Lupe Ole Soaga tomorrow at 4pm in the OFC League.