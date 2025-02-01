OFC hosts workshop on 2026 Pro League

Oceania Football Championship Manager Stuart Larman [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Newly appointed Oceania Football Championship Manager Stuart Larman hosted a workshop yesterday at the Fiji Football Association Headquarters in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The session provided participants with an in-depth briefing on the application process and key details of the OFC Professional League, set to kick off in January 2026.

Larman says there is a general enthusiasm of being involved as this will be a big step for the players.

“The purpose of the workshop was to start to get clubs ready and active to participate in the new OFC professional league so we’re at the stage now where we see which clubs are ready to join the league next year and we have to start the process of allowing the clubs to apply.”

Larman says they want to make the players more competitive on the global stage.