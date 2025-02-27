O’Brien earns Everton 1-1 draw at Brentford

[Source: Reuters - Everton's Jake O'Brien scores their first goal]

Right back Jake O’Brien scored his first goal for Everton as the Merseyside club came from behind to draw 1-1 at Brentford on Wednesday and stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League under returning manager David Moyes to seven games.

Yoane Wissa gave the home side the lead deep into first-half injury time when he reacted quickest to the loose ball after Bryan Mbeumo’s header from a long throw rebounded off the crossbar.

Everton striker Beto missed two excellent one-on-one chances with the game goalless and the visitors got the point they just about deserved when O’Brien headed in at the back post on 77 minutes from Vitaliy Mykolenko’s deep cross.

Brentford are in 11th place in the table with 38 points from 27 games, while Everton are in 15th with 32 points from the same number of matches.

Both sides had chances to win the game and Everton will rue Beto’s misses but can be pleased with another point on the road in a game where they created more chances than their hosts.

Beto had the final chance of the game but again could not beat Flekken, who was outstanding throughout as he denied much-improved Everton a third successive away win.

