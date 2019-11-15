No positive results for EPL latest COVID-19 tests

The latest round of tests for COVID-19 in the Premier League produced no positive results.

A total of 1,195 tests were carried out on Thursday and Friday, the sixth round of tests since players from England’s 20 top-flight clubs returned to training.

The previous rounds of testing produced 13 positives.

No Premier League matches have taken place since March because of the pandemic, but a restart is scheduled for June 17.