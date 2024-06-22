Nil-all draw for Peru vs Chile

[Source: Copa America/ Twitter]

Peru and Chile played to a historic 0-0 draw in their second Copa America match this afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA.

With this result, Peru and Chile have secured the second and third spots respectively in the Group A standings, trailing Argentina, who currently lead the group.

The match was witnessed by over 43,000 fans and supporters, creating an electric atmosphere in the stadium.

Ecuador takes on Venezuela next at 10am tomorrow.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.