Neymar to miss struggling PSG's trip to Montpellier

Neymar. [Source: Reuters]

Leaders Paris St Germain will be without Neymar at Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Wednesday with Brazil forward suffering from “muscle fatigue” as the capital side struggle for form.

PSG have 48 points from 20 games and has seen their advantage dwindle to three points over second-placed RC Lens.

Christophe Galtier’s side has had a mediocre start to 2023, losing their last two away games at Lens and Rennes before being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Stade de Reims on Sunday.

They host Bayern Munich in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Feb. 14.

PSG will also be without midfielder Marco Verratti, who is suspended after picking up a straight red card on Sunday just 14 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Against Reims, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi started together for the first time this year but barely defended, leaving the team split in two and vulnerable at the back.