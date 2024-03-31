Newcastle and Spurs grab late wins, Forest edge out of drop zone

[Source: Reuters]

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United both sealed comeback victories to boost their European qualification hopes while at the other end of the table Nottingham Forest edged back out of the relegation zone.

Chelsea’s struggles continued as they were held to a 2-2 home draw against relegation-threatened Burnley.

Son Heung-min’s 86th minute strike earned Tottenham a 2-1 victory over Luton to put the pressure back on Aston Villa in the battle for fourth spot.

Article continues after advertisement

Newcastle’s win over West Ham United was far more dramatic as they trailed 3-1 with 77 minutes on the clock but two goals from Harvey Barnes gave them a 4-3 victory.

With Aston Villa playing Wolverhampton Wanderers later, Tottenham climbed into fourth place with 56 points from 29 games, ahead of Villa on goals scored.

Newcastle are in eighth spot but now only a point behind seventh-placed West Ham with a game in hand.

Alexander Isak’s early penalty gave Newcastle the lead but West Ham hit back with goals by Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen. Isak’s second penalty 13 minutes from time gave Newcastle hope and the livewire Barnes then equalised before lashing in a 90th-minute winner.