New Zealand too strong for Bula Boys

Dreams of making it into the 2026 FIFA World Cup were crushed this evening after the Digicel Fiji Bula Boys were thumped 7-0 by New Zealand in their Oceania Qualifier semi-final this evening.

Defense was the main issue for the Bula Boys, witnessing the world class attacking techniques from the star studded side.

Even while Rob Sherman’s side showed a lot of improvement in their performance, New Zealand managed to score four goals in the first spell.

New Zealand scored three more goals in the second half.

