New IDC champions to be crowned

Defending champions RC Manubhai Ba have been knocked out of the 2024 FMF IDC after a 1-1 draw with Extra Supermarket Rewa in their final Group B match at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Ba finishes with 2 points, leaving Mahijibhai Hardware/ Calgary Nadi to progress to the semi-finals with 4 points.

Rewa took the early lead with a stunning free-kick from Patrick Joseph.

Article continues after advertisement

The Timoci Jim Seru-coached side didn’t wait to respond Nabil Begg scoring a penalty kick just after minutes.

The match was an intense physical battle, with Ba playing with all their heart to challenge the in-form Delta Tigers, who didn’t ease up despite already being the first team to qualify from Pool B.

Rewa has topped the pool with 7 points while the Nadi jet setters are the runner-ups with 4 points.