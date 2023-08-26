Navua upsets host

[ Source : NAVUA Football Association/Facebook]
Navua Football has created an upset in Subrail Park in Labasa after defeating the hosts one-nil this afternoon in the Digicel Fiji Premier League competition.
The lone goal was scored by 20-year-old Samir Hussain in the first half.
Halftime 🙌🙌#FBCSPORTS #FijiNews #Fiji #newsupdate pic.twitter.com/tv0iOUKxPz
— FBC News Fiji (@FBC_News) August 26, 2023
This is the only league game scheduled to take place this weekend.
FULL TIME 🙌#FBCSPORTS #FijiNews #Fiji #newsupdate pic.twitter.com/V1nrxLMPvO
— FBC News Fiji (@FBC_News) August 26, 2023
