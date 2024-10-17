Navua storms past Labasa

Stratum Construction/ Zeg Investment Navua stunned Extra Supermarket Labasa with a commanding 3-0 victory, their first win in the 2024 FMF Inter-District Championship, upsetting the top team in their pool.

Arami Manumanubhai put Navua ahead in the 8th minute, and they maintained their dominance throughout the match.

In the second half, Usaia Tilivarua extended Navua’s lead just a minute after the restart, and Isake Naduvu sealed the win with a third goal, securing the upset.

Navua now sits second in the pool, with their semifinal hopes dependent on the outcome of the Lautoka vs Suva match.

If Lautoka loses, Navua will advance to the semifinals. Labasa, despite already qualifying for the semifinals, had no answer for Navua in this game after their strong performances in the earlier rounds.

The 2024 IDC is currently held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to LIVE commentaries of the super premier matches on MIRCHI FM.