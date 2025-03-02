Navua FC leads Premier League points table

Action from the Navua vs Nasinu match [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Navua has taken the lead in the Extra Supermarket Premier League table with six points after beating Nasinu 1-0 at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbor this afternoon in round two of the competition.

Rahul Krishna scored the lone goal of the match after coming off the bench in the second half.

In another match played today, Nadroga FC pulled off an impressive performance, holding Ba 2-all in the Men in Black’s home ground.

The hosts opened the account in the 39th minute through Faazil Ali and led 1-0 at half time.

Siotame Kubu equalised for the Stallions in the 73rd minute.



Nadroga FC and Ba FC [Source: Ba Football/Facebook]

The Men in Black bounced back and this time it was Ryan Naresh finding the back of the net in the 82nd minute to give the hosts the lead.

As Ba felt they had taken the three points, Manasa Lavecake had the last say and made sure Nadroga take atleast one point from this match.

In other match, Suva defeated Nadi 3-2 at Prince Charles Park.



Suva FC [Source: Suva FA/Facebook]

The Capital City side led 3-1 and had to finish the match with 10 players as their goalkeeper had to be taken off due to injury and they had already made five changes.

The Jetsetters capitalised on an extra player and managed to bring the scores closer but the Whites held on to earn the maximum points.



Nadi FC [Source: Suva FA/Facebook]



Nadi FC captain and Suva FC captain with the match officials [Source: Suva FA/Facebook]



Nasinu FC [Source: Navua Football/Facebook]



Nasinu FC [Source: Navua Football/Facebook]

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS NAVUA 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 LABASA 2 1 1 0 7 1 +6 4 SUVA 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 4 NADI 2 1 0 1 5 3 +2 3 NASINU 2 1 0 1 2 1

+1 3 BA 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2 REWA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 NADROGA 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 TAVUA 2 0 0 2 0 9 -9 0

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 2 1st Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 6 - 0 Tavua Subrail Park, Labasa 2nd Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 0 Nasinu Uprising Ground 2nd Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Ba 2 - 2 Nadroga Fiji FA Academy , Ba 2nd Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 2 - 3 Suva King Charles Park, Nadi Pending Lautoka - Rewa Round 1 22nd Feb - Saturday 3:00PM Tavua 0 - 3 Nadi Garvey Park, Tavua 23rd Feb - Sunday 1:00PM Nadroga 1 - 3 Navua Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka 23rd Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Lautoka Uprising Ground 23rd Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Ba HFC Bank Stadium 23rd Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Rewa 1 - 1 Labasa Ratu Cakobau Park

